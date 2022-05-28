Malaysia also facing shortage in fish supply

Market prices soar; Singapore sellers seeing 10% to 20% rise in cost of seafood

Nadirah H. Rodzi Malaysia Correspondent In Kuala Lumpur
Rising prices for chicken amid a shortage in Malaysia is just the tip of the iceberg as the country battles a surge in consumer food prices due to global food insecurity. Apart from chicken, the supply of fish in the country has also fallen 70 per cent, dropping from a million tonnes to approximately 300,000 tonnes a month due to uncertain weather over the past two months.

The National Fishermen's Association (Nekmat) had said that this has caused the price of fish in the market to soar distinctly, with small-sized mackerels being sold at RM12 to RM14 (S$3.75 to S$4.40) per kg currently, compared with RM3 to RM4 before.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 28, 2022, with the headline Malaysia also facing shortage in fish supply. Subscribe

