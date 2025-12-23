Global passenger processing system at Malaysia airports restored after temporary disruptions

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

A global passenger processing system used by multiple airlines worldwide experienced temporary disruptions on Dec 23 morning, according to Malaysia Airports.

In an update on Facebook about two hours later, it said the system had been fully restored at its airports, adding that check-in and boarding operations were back to normal.

“Airport and airline teams will continue to monitor the situation to ensure smooth processing,” it said.

Airlines operating in Malaysia had activated contingency procedures, and teams were on hand to assist with passenger processing where needed, the airport operator said in an earlier statement on Facebook.