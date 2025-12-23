Straitstimes.com header logo

Global passenger processing system at Malaysia airports restored after temporary disruptions

A global passenger processing system used by multiple airlines worldwide is currently experiencing temporary disruptions on Dec 23.

A global passenger processing system used by multiple airlines worldwide experienced temporary disruptions on Dec 23 morning, according to Malaysia Airports.

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia Airports said on the morning of Dec 23 that a global passenger processing system used by multiple airlines worldwide was experiencing temporary disruptions, potentially affecting check-in and boarding processes.

In an update on Facebook about two hours later, it said the system had been fully restored at its airports, adding that check-in and boarding operations were back to normal.

“Airport and airline teams will continue to monitor the situation to ensure smooth processing,” it said.

Airlines operating in Malaysia had activated contingency procedures, and teams were on hand to assist with passenger processing where needed, the airport operator said in an earlier statement on Facebook.

