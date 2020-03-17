Coronavirus: Malaysian airports quiet ahead of travel ban; experts warn that domestic travel defeats containment measures

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's main airports KLIA, KLIA2 and Subang were quiet on Tuesday (March 17), the last day for Malaysians to leave the country, and for foreigners to enter under a restricted movement order that begins on Wednesday (March 18).

Checks on some airline websites showed that tickets for flights to Singapore from Kuala Lumpur (KL) were unavailable on Tuesday (March 17), although it is unclear if they were sold out or if the flights had been cancelled, as suggested by some social media posts.

However, some travellers managed to fly out just before the travel restrictions kicked in.

Malaysian citizen Madam Rozee Aziz, 51, who lives in Jakarta, Indonesia, and was in Kuala Lumpur this week, told The Straits Times on Tuesday she was leaving a day earlier than planned.

Her AirAsia flight was not full, with about 30 passengers, she said.

AirAsia said in a statement that it would comply with the order for office-based staff to work from home, and operations staff to work on rostered duty. Flights will also remain operational, subject to further review, it said.

While there are no restrictions on local travel, hotels are part of non-essential businesses ordered to close, meaning that would-be domestic holidaymakers will still have to shelve their plans.

Academic Oh Ei Sun decided to shorten his business trip to Kuala Lumpur and return to Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on Wednesday, amid worries that the Klang Valley is Malaysia's hot spot for Covid-19 infections.

"I just flew in to KL on Monday... but it would appear that there will be no more appointments during this period," he said.

The main TBS bus station in KL was packed with passengers queuing to buy tickets on Tuesday as many Malaysians appear to be heading back to their home towns.

This was despite a statement by police chief Abdul Hamid Bador that all Malaysians who need to travel between states or districts should first inform the police and obtain a permit to do so.

With no school or need to be in the office for the rest of the month, Ms Michelle Pereira's husband is planning a trip to his home town in Perlis.

But the 44-year-old mother of four is concerned about them being "silent carriers" who could spread the coronavirus to her elderly and frail in-laws.

Some experts warn that local travel defeats the purpose of the government order.

"Stay put, wherever you are. The whole idea of this restricted movement order is to restrict movement, to minimise human contact that can spread the virus," said Universiti Malaysia dean of medicine and infectious diseases expert Adeeba Kamarulzaman.