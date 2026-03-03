Straitstimes.com header logo

Malaysia Airlines to resume Jeddah, Madinah flights from March 4-8

Global air travel remains severely disrupted after the war in Iran, stranding tens of thousands of passengers worldwide.

Raul Dancel

Malaysia Airlines will temporarily resume flights to and from Jeddah and Madinah from March 4 to 8 after suspending services on Feb 28 due to

airspace closures

resulting from

a war that broke out in Iran

 and quickly spread to parts of the Middle East.

Flights to Doha will remain suspended until March 7 as the airline continues to assess the security situation, the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) said in a statement on March 3.

All other services, including flights to London and Paris, are operating as scheduled on alternative routes that avoid affected areas.

MAG said passengers affected by the disruptions were being notified and assisted with alternative travel arrangements where necessary.

Travellers were advised to update their contact details through the airline’s “My Booking” portal to receive updates.

Assistance is also available via live chat on the airline’s website or through the Malaysia Airlines Global Contact Centre.

As services resume, Malaysia Airlines said it is taking additional precautions, including using alternative flight paths to avoid affected regions.

MAG said it will continue to monitor developments and take necessary measures to ensure safe and reliable operations.

“The safety of both passengers and crew is our top priority,” it said.

Global air travel remains severely disrupted after the war in Iran – set off by a wave of air strikes by US and Israel – forced the closure of key Middle Eastern hubs, including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi,

stranding tens of thousands of passengers

worldwide and disrupting thousands of flights.

