Malaysia Airlines MH370 search yields no results, agency says

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Flight MH370 departed Kuala Lumpur 12 years ago on March 8, 2014, but lost contact with air traffic less than an hour after take-off.

The latest search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has produced no new clues about the aircraft’s location, according to the country’s Air Accident Investigation Bureau.

Exploration firm Ocean Infinity surveyed about 7,571 sq km of seabed in the southern Indian Ocean in two phases, it said in a statement on March 8 . The second phase of the search concluded on Jan 23.

“As at the date of this update, the search activities undertaken have not yielded any findings that confirm the location of the aircraft wreckage,” it said.

The Malaysian government signed a “no find, no fee” agreement with Ocean Infinity in March 2025 to locate the wreckage of flight MH370 in a new area estimated at about 15,000 sq km in the southern Indian Ocean.

Flight MH370 departed from Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014, with an intended destination of Beijing.

However, it lost contact with air traffic control less than an hour after take-off, when the plane was over the South China Sea, and was never seen again. All 227 passengers and 12 crew members are presumed dead.

The government remains committed to keeping the families affected by the tragedy informed and will continue to provide updates as appropriate, the bureau said. BLOOMBERG