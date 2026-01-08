Straitstimes.com header logo

Malaysia Airlines flight from Paris turns back after guidance system issue

The plane reportedly halted its climb at an altitude of 4,572m.

KUALA LUMPUR – A Malaysia Airlines Airbus A350 is said to have declared an emergency shortly after departing from Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) in Paris on Jan 7.

According to flight tracking website FlightAware.com, Flight MH21 took off from CDG at 11.55am local time.

“It took off around 45 minutes later than scheduled due to snow conditions at the airport.

“The aircraft, registered 9M-MAB (known for its long-haul flights), departed from runway 27L but halted its climb at an altitude of 4,572m.

“The crew subsequently issued an emergency declaration of ‘squawk 7700’ (the universal aviation transponder code for a general emergency) while in central France airspace following an issue with the plane’s guidance system,” it said.

A plane’s guidance system automatically controls its flight path, reducing pilot workload by calculating and executing commands for altitude, speed, direction and vertical path.

It follows a programmed flight plan, using components like the autopilot and Flight Management System (FMS) to ensure safe and efficient travel, even in poor visibility, for landings.

According to the website, the aircraft returned and safely landed at CDG at 3.36pm local time. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

