Malaysia Airlines flight forced to turn back to Brisbane on technical problem

Flight MH134 at Brisbane International Airport. The photo was taken at 2am (Brisbane time) on July 19, 2018.
Flight MH134 at Brisbane International Airport. The photo was taken at 2am (Brisbane time) on July 19, 2018.PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
KUALA LUMPUR (XINHUA) - A Malaysia Airlines flight from Brisbane bound for Kuala Lumpur was forced to turn back due to an unexpected technical issue, the airline said on Thursday (July 19).

In a statement, the national carrier confirmed that Flight MH134, which departed on Wednesday from Brisbane International Airport at 11.18pm local time bound for KL, performed an air turn back to Brisbane.

"This was due to an unexpected technical issue that occurred after take-off," it said, adding that the safety of all passengers and crew on board is of paramount importance at all times and the captain in charge made the decision to return to Brisbane, Australia.

The flight, which was scheduled to arrive in KL at 5.50am local time on Thursday, landed safely at the Brisbane airport at 12.34am local time on Thursday, according to the statement.

"The aircraft is currently undergoing technical inspection and rectification," it said.

