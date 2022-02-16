Malaysia Airlines bans self-heating, ready-to-eat meals

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Self-heating meals or ready-to-eat meals are now prohibited on all flights of Malaysia Airlines.

Malaysia Airlines said on its website that both passengers and crew are not allowed to carry such meals on their checked or cabin luggage for safety reasons.

"With immediate effect, any form of Self Heating Meals or Ready to Eat Meals are prohibited on all Malaysia Airlines' flights and are not allowed in either checked or cabin baggage by passengers or crew due to safety concerns," Malaysia's national airline said.

"Self Heating Meals or Ready to Eat Meals include heat packs or self-heating packs such as quick and easy hot pot, rice and drinks.

"These meal packs also contain dangerous substances such as magnesium powder, iron powder, self-burning solid carbon or corrosive calcium oxide that release flammable gas on contact with water," it added.

Malaysia Airlines added that the safety and comfort of its passengers and crew are of the utmost priority.