Malaysia aims to double global market share of overall chip trade by 2029 amid US-China rivalry

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia, already a major player in the chip industry, is aiming high as it wants to move up the value chain into chip design, and double its global market share of the overall semiconductor trade in five years, said a top government official at the state agency driving the country’s hoped-for transition into a regional digital hub.

Becoming a “chip-design powerhouse” could grow Malaysia’s overall stake in the global semiconductor trade from 7 per cent currently to 14 per cent by 2029, Mr Yong Kai Ping, chief executive of the Selangor Information Technology & Digital Economy Corporation (Sidec), told The Straits Times.

“We hope to double it by moving up the value chain, especially through (to) the front-end IC (integrated circuit) design work. Wherever the head goes, (the) tail will always follow as it is a cluster industry,” he said.

Malaysia must quickly seize opportunities in chip design to move up the semiconductor value chain as competition intensifies, he added.

Such ambitions may well be propelled by a recently proposed plan for an IC design park in Puchong – touted to be the largest in South-east Asia – and also by the ongoing US-China chip rivalry in recent years, which has led multinational corporations (MNCs) to restructure supply chains and relocate operations to countries such as Malaysia, Vietnam and India, in a bid to reduce geopolitical risks.

On April 22, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced Malaysia’s plans to build the massive IC design hub in Selangor, in efforts to move beyond production into high-value, front-end design work.

The government is offering a slew of incentives such as tax breaks, subsidies and visa exemption fees to attract big tech companies, unicorns and investors, with the objective of being in the top 20 countries in the global start-up ecosystem index by 2030, said Datuk Seri Anwar.

The new park, which will be operational in July, is to be located in a 45,000 sq ft building, with the potential to expand to 60,000 sq ft. It will be managed by Sidec, the digital economy arm of the Selangor state government.

Already, the project has secured commitments from half a dozen companies that will employ up to 300 chip-design engineers, said Mr Yong. These include British chip-design giant Arm Holdings, Taiwan’s Phison Electronics and home-grown IC design solutions provider SkyeChip.

“Arm will act as a catalyst for innovation by empowering local IC companies with the guidance and support they need to thrive in the global semiconductor market,” said Mr Yong. Arm licenses its designs to more than 1,000 global partners such as Apple, Microsoft and Samsung.

Malaysia’s move to reposition itself beyond production into front-end design work could be a good thing.

The proposed chip-design park is “a positive move to propel Malaysia out of the low-value (semiconductor) segment”, said UOB Group’s senior economist Julia Goh.

Moving into higher value-added semiconductor operations, which include wafer fabrication, research and development, and design work, could yield profit margins of 80 per cent to 100 per cent, according to Ms Goh’s estimates.

This compares with the lower value-added assembly and testing segments, which typically have profit margins of 5 per cent to 25 per cent, she noted.