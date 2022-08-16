Polls likely this year, says BN chief

Malaysia is likely to hold a general election this year, said Umno president Zahid Hamidi.

His comments as Barisan Nasional (BN) chief added pressure on Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who has been resisting an early vote.

Umno, the largest party in BN, is keen to bring forward the election to capitalise on landslide wins in recent state polls in Melaka and Johor. On Sunday, Mr Ismail said he will dissolve Parliament if a survey by the women's wing of BN shows that voters favour the coalition.