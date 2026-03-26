Major forest fire in Johor under control, say Malaysian authorities

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A total of 35 firefighters have been deployed, as well as personnel from several agencies including the police, Civil Defence Force and Environment Department.

PENGERANG, JOHOR - Firefighters have brought a major forest fire in Punggai in Johor under control, with about 85 per cent of the affected area successfully extinguished.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department director Siti Rohani Nadir said the operation was intensified to contain the blaze, which had been burning for several days.

Ms Siti Rohani said there are fires at two locations.

She said the first is along Jalan Bypass Punggai-Sebana Cove, which started on March 21 and has affected an estimated 150ha.

“The second location is near the Pengerang People’s Housing Project (PPR), where another fire broke out on March 24, involving about 10ha,” she said on March 26.

Ms Siti Rohani said a total of 35 firefighters have been deployed, as well as personnel from several agencies including the police, Civil Defence Force, Environment Department, YPJ Plantations, Southeast Johor Development Authority (Kejora) and the Pengerang Municipal Council.

“We are using direct attack methods with water tankers to prevent the fire from spreading,” she said.

She added that 85 per cent or about 127.5ha of the fire at Jalan Bypass Punggai-Sebana Cove had been extinguished.

“At the PPR Pengerang site, about 55 per cent or approximately 4.5ha of the affected area has been brought under control,” she said.

Ms Siti Rohani said excavators and backhoes are used to create fire breaks to stop flames from spreading.

She added that YPJ plantation workers are clearing safety paths and carrying out cooling operations in affected areas.

“To accelerate full extinguishment, we are planning water bombing using helicopters while continuing direct attacks on the remaining hotspots,” she said.

At the PPR Pengerang site, she said water from nearby hydrants is used for a “total flooding” technique, along with heavy machinery support to strengthen containment. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK