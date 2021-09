KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who was appointed as premier last month with a slim three-seat majority support in Parliament, is facing a major challenge.

He has to juggle testy relations between his own party, the United Malays National Organisation (Umno), and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, or Bersatu, which is headed by his predecessor Muhyiddin Yassin.