Main suspect of Philippine church bombing surrenders to authorities

MANILA - A main suspect of the deadly twin blasts that hit the southern Philippines late last month has surrendered to the authorities, police said on Monday (Feb 4).

National police chief Oscar Albayalde said the suspect, identified only as Kamah, turned himself in along with four others over the weekend in Jolo, reported Xinhua news agency.

But Mr Albayalde said Kamah, a student, has not yet admitted his involvement in the church bombings that killed 22 people and injured more than 100 others on Jan 27 in Jolo in the southern Sulu province.

"Forced surrender (because) he was being hunted down," the police chief was quoted as saying by CNN Philippines.

The police claimed that Kamah, an alleged member of the Abu Sayyaf's Ajang-Ajang faction, was seen near the church before the explosions.

Four other suspects in the blasts who were spotted on a street surveillance camera also came forward last week to deny the allegations. All were later cleared by the police.

No one has been arrested in connection with the deadly twin blasts yet.