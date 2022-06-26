News analysis

Mahathir's remark on reclaiming S'pore aimed at Johor Sultan: Analysts

Malaysia Correspondent In Kuala Lumpur
The muted response in Malaysia to former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad's remarks about the country reclaiming Singapore could reflect his waning influence and the public's weariness with politicking at a time when the people are concerned about the rising cost of living, said analysts.

Some analysts said that Malaysians also recognised that Tun Dr Mahathir was being sarcastic and was making a side swipe at Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, in a continuation of a public playing out of their thorny relationship.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 26, 2022, with the headline Mahathir's remark on reclaiming S'pore aimed at Johor Sultan: Analysts. Subscribe

