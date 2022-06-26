Mahathir's remark on reclaiming S'pore aimed at Johor Sultan: Analysts

The muted response in Malaysia to former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad's remarks about the country reclaiming Singapore could reflect his waning influence and the public's weariness with politicking at a time when the people are concerned about the rising cost of living, said analysts.

Some analysts said that Malaysians also recognised that Tun Dr Mahathir was being sarcastic and was making a side swipe at Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, in a continuation of a public playing out of their thorny relationship.