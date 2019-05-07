Mahathir's adviser urges authorities to probe company linked to Johor royalty

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Prime Minister's special media adviser Datuk A. Kadir Jasin has called upon the authorities to probe taxes paid by Mados Sdn Bhd, a company believed to be linked to the Johor royalty.

He said that new Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador should reopen some "frozen" and "closed" investigation papers but did not elaborate.

He also said the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) should probe Mados.

The company is said to be owned by the Johor royal family.

"The little boy has asked us to do 110%, but I think 50% is enough," Datuk Kadir wrote in a Facebook post on Monday (May 6).

His post came after Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the Crown Prince of Johor, Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, is a "little boy who does not know anything".

Mr Kadir also warned that "Little Boy" is like the atomic bomb that destroyed Hiroshima in 1945.

"It is very dangerous although it is small and does not know anything. So we have to do something, not just talking," he said.

On Sunday (May 5), Mr Kadir said the people are free to hold discussions anywhere in New Malaysia, including to ensure that constitutional monarchs do not "self-destruct".

It is believed that he was responding to a statement by Tunku Ismail, who on Saturday (May 4) evening, alluded that there was a certain "Kadir" plotting to "finish off" the royalty.