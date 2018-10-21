Mahathir to rude taxi drivers: I can resign today as PM

LANGKAWI - Tun Mahathir Mohamad said he is prepared to resign as Prime Minister, during a dialogue session on Sunday (Oct 21) with taxi drivers over what they said was preferential treatment given to e-hailing service Grab.

The meeting between Dr Mahathir and members of the taxi drivers association turned chaotic as some drivers shouted and walked out of the room in disagreement with the premier's view on Grab, reported Bernama.

"If (you) don't believe that I can (help), do yourself. See what happens. I want to help, but if you don't help me, I cannot help," Dr Mahathir said.

"It's not that I want to be a Prime Minister. I have retired, but people call me back, that's why I came. If you don't want me to be the Prime Minister, I can resign today, it's no problem for me," he added.

After the situation calmed down, Dr Mahathir said that as the Prime Minister, he was only trying to help the taxi drivers.

The session saw the attendance of some 200 Langkawi taxi drivers who said their livelihood has been affected, as Grab has been "stealing" their customers, reported the New Straits Times.

Earlier, Dr Mahathir said Grab would be asked to use vehicles approved by the government as well as pay insurance and taxes just like normal taxis in a bid to ensure fair competition.