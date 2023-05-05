Mahathir sues Malaysian PM Anwar for $44.6 million over ‘slanderous’ claims

Former Malaysian premier Mahathir Mohamad has filed a RM150 million (S$44.6 million) defamation lawsuit against Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim over “slanderous” claims that the elder leader had enriched himself and his family while in power.

In the lawsuit filed at the Shah Alam High Court on Wednesday, Tun Mahathir is seeking RM50 million in general damages and RM100 million in exemplary damages over Datuk Seri Anwar’s remarks which he allegedly made nearly two months ago at his Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s congress.

Mr Anwar on Thursday said: “I have lawyers, let my lawyers handle everything.”

In his March 18 speech, Mr Anwar – without mentioning any names – alluded to someone “who had been in power for 22 years and (later) an additional 22 months” using his position to enrich his family and himself.

Days later, Dr Mahathir said it was clear that Mr Anwar was referring to no other former premier but him because “I was in power for 22 years and 22 months”.

Dr Mahathir, 97, served as premier twice – from 1981 to 2003, and from 2018 to 2020 – and resigned both times. He lost his parliamentary seat of Langkawi in the 2022 general election.

As a result of Mr Anwar’s allegations in March, Dr Mahathir sent a legal letter dated March 27 to him to retract his “slanderous” claims or face legal action.

Mr Anwar’s lawyers replied in April, saying that they were ready to answer any allegations in court.

In his lawsuit, Dr Mahathir said Mr Anwar’s remarks suggested that the elder leader had billions in wealth, enriched his family and avoided paying taxes.

The allegations also portrayed him as a racist, a scoundrel and a religious bigot.

This, said Dr Mahathir, marred his image as a statesman and a two-time former prime minister both locally and internationally, and would create a negative perception about him.

“All my children are successful in their businesses without any interference from me or any form of abuse of power from me when I was the prime minister.

“Moreover, I have never been accused of, or punished for any offence related to abuse of power or misappropriation of funds during or after my tenure as prime minister,” he noted in his statement of claim.

He wants the court to issue an order for Mr Anwar to retract all his remarks.

He also wants Mr Anwar to extend an unconditional and open apology, with an undertaking that he will not repeat such statements in future.