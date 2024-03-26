Mahathir sons say 98-year-old father is target of Malaysia probe

KUALA LUMPUR - Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s two eldest sons said Malaysia’s anti-graft agency ordered them to assist with an investigation into their father, revealing for the first time that a months-long probe is targeting the 98-year-old former premier.

“My father is the primary suspect,” Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir, 63, said in a March 23 interview in Kuala Lumpur. “We are witnesses to whatever it is that they’re investigating.”

In January, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) ordered Mr Mokhzani and his elder brother Mr Mirzan, 65, to declare their assets dating back to 1981, the year Tun Dr Mahathir became prime minister.

The orders are part of investigations into offshore business records revealed by a journalism consortium, the MACC said at the time, without mentioning that the main target was Dr Mahathir.

A spokesperson for the MACC said it was unable to comment on or confirm Mr Mokhzani’s comments.

Dr Mahathir’s office hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

The brothers are assisting in the investigation, but the task is onerous and taking time, they said in the interview, which Mr Mirzan joined by video call.

Both have received two extensions of the original February deadlines for compliance.

The MACC hasn’t provided the brothers with any details of the investigation into Dr Mahathir, according to Mr Mokhzani.

“We did ask, ‘What is the investigation on my father about?’ and they were not able to furnish us with that information,” Mr Mokhzani said. “Can you imagine you’re being asked to provide information to be used to prosecute your parent?”

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who finally became prime minister in 2022 after falling short of the top job for decades, is a former protégé of Mr Mahathir who was seen as his successor but later fell out with him.

Mr Mahathir dismissed Mr Anwar from all government posts in 1998 and Mr Anwar was later imprisoned on corruption and sodomy charges, which he denied.

The developments shocked the nation and turned Mr Anwar into an opposition figure who pushed for democratic reforms.

Mr Anwar’s government faced criticism from opposition parties and civil-society groups in 2023 after the Attorney-General withdrew 47 criminal charges against Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, a key ally in the ruling coalition.

Mr Anwar has denied interfering in the case or in the MACC’s investigations.