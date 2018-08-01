Mahathir sons' company Opcom bags Telekom Malaysia contract

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A subsidiary of Opcom Holdings, a public listed company led by Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's son Mokhzani Mahathir, has bagged a contract from Telekom Malaysia to install broadband services.

In an announcement to the Malaysian bourse on Tuesday (July 31), Opcom said its subsidiary Opcom Cables was awarded a RM11.16 million (S$3.8 million) contract to install and restore the broadband service Rakan Unifi from July 2 until Dec 31, 2019.

According to information on Telekom Malaysia's website, tenders for the Rakan Unifi works and services were issued in January and closed in February.

Opcom accepted the letter of award on May 14, days after Tun Dr Mahathir's Pakatan Harapan coalition won the general election.

"The award is expected to contribute positively towards Opcom group's earnings and net assets for the period of the award," the company said.

Opcom was founded in November 1994 by Tan Sri Mokhzani's brother Mukhriz, who is now Kedah Menteri Besar. Datuk Seri Mukhriz still holds 25.2 per cent of the company's shares, reported news site Malaysiakini.

Shares in Opcom have surged 135 per cent since May, closing at 94 sen on Tuesday.