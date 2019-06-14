Mahathir should set date for leadership transition soon: Otai Reformasi chairman Idris Ahmad

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Otai Reformasi is now pressuring Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to set a clear time frame to hand over the premiership to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is expected to succeed him as the country's eight prime minister by May next year.

Otai Reformasi, chaired by Ijok assemblyman Idris Ahmad, is a veterans' group known to be fiercely loyal to Mr Anwar.

Dr Idris said the lack of clarity on the plan to hand over the reins to Mr Anwar has caused distrust among Pakatan Harapan leaders about Tun Dr Mahathir's sincerity in stepping down.

"Dr Mahathir should set a date on when he plans to hand over the prime minister position to Anwar.

"The uncertainty of this power transition has also become polemic among the people and it affects the confidence of foreign investors," he added.

The power transition issue has been a contentious one, as no formal time frame has been set by Dr Mahathir, although the 93-year-old has repeatedly said that he will be handing over the premiership to Mr Anwar.

In February, Mr Anwar said he expects to be prime minister in not more than two years' time, adding that Dr Mahathir must be given enough space to govern effectively during "very difficult and trying times".