Mahathir says no reshuffle, but ranks his Cabinet only five out of 10

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - There will be no Cabinet reshuffle, says Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Monday (May 6) as Pakatan Harapan heads into its first year of holding the federal reins.

"I don't see any reason why I need to restructure the Cabinet. There will be no reshuffle," he told the media at a group interview held in conjunction with the first anniversary of Pakatan taking over Putrajaya after the general election on May 9 last year.

When asked to evaluate the present Cabinet, he gave it a "five out of 10".

"I am very conservative. I have been in the government for 22 years and I know how government functions, but these people (ministers) are new, they do not know how a government functions.

"They are so afraid of being accused of wrongdoing and all this makes their decision-making more difficult.

"But they are learning very fast. Sometimes they come to me because I have the experience. I have to teach and guide them so that they can perform," said Dr Mahathir.

There has been speculation of a pending Cabinet reshuffle because of a growing perception that some ministers have not performed to expectation.