Mahathir 'responding well to treatment' at premier heart hospital

KUALA LUMPUR • Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to the nation's premier heart hospital for the third time in a month, with his daughter saying yesterday that his condition is stable.

"For the past two days, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been treated at the National Heart Institute (IJN) following the successful elective procedure on Jan 8, 2022," said Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir.

"His condition is now stable and he is responding well to the treatment," she said in a short statement.

A spokesman for Dr Mahathir's office told The Sunday Times that the 96-year-old is warded at the cardiac care unit.

But the officer could not comment on the seriousness of his health condition that saw him being checked into IJN on Dec 16 for "investigations" before the unspecified elective procedure earlier this month.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had visited his predecessor at 5.35pm yesterday, fuelling earlier rumours that Dr Mahathir had been in critical condition.

Dr Mahathir has served nearly 24 years in total as Malaysia's prime minister over two separate terms, leading the Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan (PH) administrations.

He has a history of heart ailments and has had three heart attacks - one in 1989 and another two in 2006.

He underwent a quadruple bypass in 2007.

Dr Mahathir is still active in politics, leading his own opposition party Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, and serving as MP for Langkawi constituency in Kedah.

Prior to last month's admission, the last time he checked into IJN was in 2018, after a chest infection.

Shannon Teo