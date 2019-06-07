PM Mahathir needs to clarify Latheefa's appointment as Malaysia's anti-graft chief, says Anwar

PERMATANG PAUH - Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad needs to clarify the appointment of Ms Latheefa Beebi Koya as chief of Malaysia's anti-graft agency, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim has said.

Datuk Seri Anwar said on Thursday (June 6) that the decision to appoint Ms Latheefa as the new Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner was made by the Prime Minister and that he knew about it only from the announcement, Bernama reported.

Ms Latheefa, a former politician, was appointed the MACC chief, effective last Saturday, replacing Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull, who decided to shorten his service contract.

Tun Dr Mahathir said he made the decision to appoint Ms Latheefa without consulting the Cabinet.

According to Mr Anwar, matters that needed clarification included why the Cabinet was not informed, and that the appointment was allegedly not in line with the MACC Act and also violated the Pakatan Harapan election manifesto.

The government had promised to do away with political appointees, which had been a common practice during the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

"Of course, clarification is required, as this is what we promised, but we should only use proper forums such as in the Cabinet or the Pakatan leadership council if we want to raise and seek proper clarification," Mr Anwar said.

Mr Anwar, who is Port Dickson MP, said he had agreed to give Dr Mahathir time and space to clarify the appointment at the proper platforms, according to Bernama.

"Nonetheless, our duty is to ensure the effectiveness in the administration of the government, as we have been given the commitment to support the government administration under the leadership of Tun Dr Mahathir.

"We will ensure MACC remains independent and those given the task be seen as very professional and not be dragged down by political and factional affiliations. This concern has been expressed," he said.

A lawyer by profession, Ms Latheefa, 46, is an activist who has served as PKR's central committee member. She represented several PKR leaders in court.

She quit PKR on Monday, and Mr Anwar said her resignation been accepted by the party and it should not become an issue.