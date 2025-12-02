Mahathir lodges police report against Malaysia PM Anwar over US trade deal

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA – Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has lodged a police report against Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim regarding the Reciprocal Trade Agreement (ART) between Malaysia and the United States.

According to Sinar Harian, the former prime minister claimed that Datuk Seri Anwar’s actions were taken without the full mandate of the entities meant to represent the Federation of Malaysia.

“The agreement is not valid because he (Anwar) is not the sole representative of the Federation. Such agreements should require the consent of four main entities: the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Dewan Rakyat, Council of Rulers and the executive (government),” Dr Mahathir said during a press conference after making the report at the Putrajaya district police headquarters on Dec 2 .

Dr Mahathir said approval from all four parties was not obtained, rendering the agreement unconstitutional.

“The agreement document is 400 pages long but has never been disclosed to the public. There are many clauses stating that our country’s powers are handed over to the United States, requiring us to refer actions to them and allowing them to determine what can or cannot be done,” he said.

Commenting on the status and position of the bumiputera – Malays and indigenous minorities – in the agreement, Dr Mahathir explained that the matter was not directly mentioned.

“In this agreement, all bumiputera privileges cannot be imposed on American goods or trade. This means US powers override bumiputera privileges, and any benefits given to bumiputera must also be given to the US,” he said.

Dr Mahathir also stated that police should investigate whether Mr Anwar had violated national laws or the Constitution. He noted that more than 139 police reports have been lodged nationwide by individuals and non-governmental organisations over the same issue.

The ART, signed by Mr Anwar and US President Donald Trump on Oct 26 , is aimed at boosting economic activity in both countries, adjusting tariffs and strengthening Malaysia-US cooperation.

Previously, the Investment, Trade and Industry Minister, Tengku Zafrul Aziz, denied claims that the ART would eliminate bumiputera priorities in government policy and government-linked companies.

He also challenged Dr Mahathir to present a specific clause in the agreement that allegedly gives US companies privileges equal to those of the bumiputera in Malaysia.

According to Mr Zafrul, the interpretation that Article 6.2 of the agreement requires government-linked companies to make decisions solely based on “commercial considerations” at the expense of bumiputera policies is inaccurate. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK