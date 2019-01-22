Mahathir in Austria: World's oldest and youngest leaders meet

VIENNA - The meeting between Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has created history as a meeting between the oldest and youngest leaders in the world.

Tun Dr Mahathir, 93, is on a three-day working in Vienna, his first trip since his last visit in 1985, Bernama news agency reported.

Mr Kurz, 32, is the youngest national leader in the world.

Dr Mahathir said he welcomes more foreign direct investment from Austria apart from strengthening bilateral relationship from the European Union country.

"We know that the trade volume is not very big but substantial. So the investment can increase the volume trade between the two countries," he said at a joint press conference with Mr Kurz.

Dr Mahathir said Austria is also involved in the Langkawi cable car project.