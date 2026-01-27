Straitstimes.com header logo

Mahathir enjoys quick coffee outing in KL in first public appearance since hip fracture

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Dr Mahathir Mohamad getting coffee in a Kuala Lumpur mall on Jan 27.

Dr Mahathir Mohamad getting coffee in a Kuala Lumpur mall on Jan 27.

PHOTO: COURTESY OF SUFI YUSOFF

avatar-alt

Lok Jian Wen

Google Preferred Source badge

Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad was seen on Jan 27 grabbing a cuppa in Kuala Lumpur, a rare outing since he was

hospitalised three weeks earlier over a broken hip

.

In a photo shared by his aide, Dr Mahathir is sitting in a wheelchair while being shown to a table in a cafe at the Pavilion Damansara Heights shopping mall.

The mall is about a 15-minute drive from the National Heart Institute, where he was admitted on Jan 6. The centenarian fractured his hip after stepping off a treadmill at home.

His aide Sufi Yusoff said in a statement on Jan 27 that the cafe visit marked Dr Mahathir’s first outing since being admitted to the medical centre. He was accompanied by medical officers and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah at the cafe, where he enjoyed a glass of iced chocolate.

Dr Mahathir, Malaysia’s longest-serving prime minister over two premierships that spanned nearly 24 years, has not been discharged and was later taken back to the medical centre where he will continue his treatment, according to his press secretary.

Doctors said that

his recovery was going well

, but is expected to be a lengthy one, centred on physiotherapy and not surgery, citing his age. He turned 100 on July 10, 2025.

In November 2025, Dr Mahathir was also seen dining at a restaurant in North Bridge Road in Singapore.

More on this topic
Doctors satisfied with Mahathir’s recovery, as former Malaysian PM continues physiotherapy
Malaysia’s ex-PM Mahathir hospitalised with hip fracture after fall at home
See more on

Malaysia

Mahathir Mohamad

Hospitals

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.