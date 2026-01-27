Mahathir enjoys quick coffee outing in KL in first public appearance since hip fracture

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad was seen on Jan 27 grabbing a cuppa in Kuala Lumpur, a rare outing since he was hospitalised three weeks earlier over a broken hip .

In a photo shared by his aide, Dr Mahathir is sitting in a wheelchair while being shown to a table in a cafe at the Pavilion Damansara Heights shopping mall.

The mall is about a 15-minute drive from the National Heart Institute, where he was admitted on Jan 6. The centenarian fractured his hip after stepping off a treadmill at home.

His aide Sufi Yusoff said in a statement on Jan 27 that the cafe visit marked Dr Mahathir’s first outing since being admitted to the medical centre. He was accompanied by medical officers and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah at the cafe, where he enjoyed a glass of iced chocolate.

Dr Mahathir, Malaysia’s longest-serving prime minister over two premierships that spanned nearly 24 years, has not been discharged and was later taken back to the medical centre where he will continue his treatment, according to his press secretary.

Doctors said that his recovery was going well , but is expected to be a lengthy one, centred on physiotherapy and not surgery, citing his age. He turned 100 on July 10, 2025.

In November 2025, Dr Mahathir was also seen dining at a restaurant in North Bridge Road in Singapore.