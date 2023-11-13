Mahathir appears on long-time rival Khairy’s podcast; talks about Singapore-Malaysia crooked bridge

PETALING JAYA - Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad appeared to have buried the hatchet with Mr Khairy Jamaluddin, previously health minister, on their decades-long rivalry which started when both men were in the Umno party in the early 2000s.

“I am currently in the healing process (with Dr Mahathir),” the former Umno Youth chief joked during his interview with Dr Mahathir in the latest episode of his political podcast Keluar Sekejap on Monday.

Mr Khairy and Dr Mahathir had regularly clashed when the former was an aide to Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi who succeeded Dr Mahathir to become prime minister from 2004 to 2008.

In his interview, Mr Khairy described the friction between Dr Mahathir and Tun Abdullah’s administration as differences in opinion over policies such as the Singapore-Malaysia crooked bridge and the sale of Malaysian-owned motorcycle company MV Agusta.

Tun Abdullah is Mr Khairy’s father-in-law.

In his latest memoir, A Doctor In The House, Dr Mahathir also wrote that he was disappointed with Tun Abdullah for cancelling rail operator KTMB’s double-tracking project.

Dr Mahathir’s anger with Tun Abdullah led the former to publicly criticise his successor and push for his resignation.

He had also accused Mr Khairy of having an out-sized influence on Tun Abdullah and branded Mr Khairy and his team as the “fourth-floor boys” after their suite of offices in the Prime Minister’s Department.

“To this day, that label has still stuck with me and I hope you can help wash it off,” Mr Khairy joked in their interview, which was aired on Monday on Youtube.

When asked by Mr Khairy why “didn’t you like me”, Dr Mahathir said that Mr Khairy had contested against his son for the Umno Youth chief’s post.

“People told me that your mother-in-law had campaigned for you,” added Dr Mahathir.

Mr Khairy had contested against Dr Mahathir’s son Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mohamad and won his first term as the Umno Youth chief in 2005.

However, the usually candid Dr Mahathir declined to elaborate on the second part of that statement - that Tun Abdullah’s first wife, the late Datuk Seri Endon Mahmud, had campaigned for Mr Khairy.