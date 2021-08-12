Tsunami warning issued after quake near Pondaguitan in Philippines

  • Published
    1 hour ago

MANILA (REUTERS) - An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck some 63km east of Pondaguitan in the Philippines, the US Geological Survey said, and the US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that damage and aftershocks were expected, according to CNN.

The quake was at a depth of 65.6km, USGS said.

The US National Weather Service said there was no risk of a tsunami for the US West Coast from the earthquake. Hawaii Emergency Management said Hawaii faced no tsunami threat.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 