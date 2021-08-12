Tsunami warning issued after quake near Pondaguitan in Philippines

MANILA (REUTERS) - An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck some 63km east of Pondaguitan in the Philippines, the US Geological Survey said, and the US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that damage and aftershocks were expected, according to CNN.

The quake was at a depth of 65.6km, USGS said.

The US National Weather Service said there was no risk of a tsunami for the US West Coast from the earthquake. Hawaii Emergency Management said Hawaii faced no tsunami threat.