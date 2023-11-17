Magnitude 6.9 earthquake rattles southern Philippines, shakes buildings

MANILA – A magnitude 6.9 earthquake rattled the southern tip of the Philippines on Friday, with initial images on social media showing potential damage.
The German Research Centre for Geosciences reported the quake at magnitude 6.9, while the United States Geological Survey pegged it at 6.7.
The quake struck off Sarangani province in Mindanao – one of the three main Philippine islands that is the size of Portugal – at a depth of 10km.
No tsunami threat was issued.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
The Philippines’ seismology agency said the quake lasted several seconds and advised residents to be on alert for aftershocks.
Radio announcer Leny Aranego of General Santos City in South Cotabato said the earthquake damaged walls and toppled some computers from her desks.
“We saw how the walls cracked and computers fell,” Ms Aranego told DZRH radio station.
Passengers at an airport in General Santos City were evacuated to the tarmac, said Mr Michael Ricafort, who was about to board a plane to Manila when the quake hit.
“I think it was the strongest earthquake I’ve ever experienced,” Ms Keeshia Leyran, 27, told Agence France-Presse from Davao City, about 200km from the epicentre, where she was attending a conference.
“People around me were panicking and running to go outside. There are hundreds of people here at the event, so I was more scared of a stampede happening, to be honest,” she said.
A photo shared on Facebook and verified by Agence France-Presse showed a collapsed ceiling inside a shopping mall in General Santos City, less than 100km from the epicentre.
About 30 students at a high school in the city were treated for breathing difficulties due to panic following the quake, said Mr Adrian Imbong, an emergency medical services worker.
Sarangani police officer Captain Giecarrjune Villarin said the quake was “really strong”.
He and his colleagues fled their building on the island, which is about 30km south-east of where the quake struck.
“We saw people run out of a nearby gym where they had been playing basketball,” he said.
“We have not received any reports of damage or casualties.”
Ms Raquel Balaba, 58, was with her grandchildren at a primary school in General Santos City when they felt the ground move.
“We were in an open field, but the earthquake was so strong that the children got really scared and started crying,” Ms Balaba said. “I got really dizzy so I’m trying to take a rest now. But thank God no one here got hurt.”
Some schools in Jose Abad Santos town in Davao Occidental province reported cracks in their buildings, said Mr Jason Sioco, a member of the local disaster agency.
But he said there had been no reports of injuries or “substantial damage”.
“Power and telephone signals were cut off for a while but electricity is back on,” he said.
Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through South-east Asia and across the Pacific basin. REUTERS, AFP