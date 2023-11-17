Magnitude 6.9 earthquake rattles southern Philippines, shakes buildings

MANILA – A magnitude 6.9 earthquake rattled the southern tip of the Philippines on Friday, with initial images on social media showing potential damage.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences reported the quake at magnitude 6.9, while the United States Geological Survey pegged it at 6.7.

The quake struck off Sarangani province in Mindanao – one of the three main Philippine islands that is the size of Portugal – at a depth of 10km.

No tsunami threat was issued.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Philippines’ seismology agency said the quake lasted several seconds and advised residents to be on alert for aftershocks.

Radio announcer Leny Aranego of General Santos City in South Cotabato said the earthquake damaged walls and toppled some computers from her desks.

“We saw how the walls cracked and computers fell,” Ms Aranego told DZRH radio station.

Passengers at an airport in General Santos City were evacuated to the tarmac, said Mr Michael Ricafort, who was about to board a plane to Manila when the quake hit.

“I think it was the strongest earthquake I’ve ever experienced,” Ms Keeshia Leyran, 27, told Agence France-Presse from Davao City, about 200km from the epicentre, where she was attending a conference.

“People around me were panicking and running to go outside. There are hundreds of people here at the event, so I was more scared of a stampede happening, to be honest,” she said.

A photo shared on Facebook and verified by Agence France-Presse showed a collapsed ceiling inside a shopping mall in General Santos City, less than 100km from the epicentre.

About 30 students at a high school in the city were treated for breathing difficulties due to panic following the quake, said Mr Adrian Imbong, an emergency medical services worker.