Magnitude-6.6 quake strikes off Indonesia’s Java island; no tsunami risk

The quake was strongly felt in Surabaya, Tuban, Denpasar and Semarang. PHOTO: USGS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
55 min ago

JAKARTA - A magnitude-6.6 earthquake struck off Indonesia’s Java island on Friday, but there was no risk of tsunami, the country’s geophysics agency said.

The quake was strongly felt in Surabaya, Tuban, Denpasar and Semarang, Indonesia’s Disaster Agency spokesman Abdul Muhari said by phone.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre put the magnitude at 6.5 with a depth of 592km.

“There is no damage reported so far because the quake is very deep,” Mr Muhari said.

“I don’t think there will (be) damages, but we are still monitoring.”

Indonesia straddles the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a highly active seismic zone, where different plates on the Earth’s crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Indonesia’s Merapi volcano erupts, spews hot cloud up to 7km high
World not adequately prepared for disasters, report says

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top