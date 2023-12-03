Magnitude 6.6 aftershock causes panic in southern Philippines

MANILA - A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit the southern Philippines on Dec 3, the US Geological Survey said, a day after an even more powerful quake in the same region killed two people and triggered a tsunami alert.

The latest earthquake – one of several strong aftershocks felt in the region since late Dec 2 – hit at around 6:36pm at a depth of 56km north-east of Hinatuan municipality on Mindanao island.

It was the same area where residents had fled to higher ground the night before following a magnitude 7.4 quake.

At least two people were killed and several were injured after that quake, authorities said. It was followed by five major aftershocks of magnitudes exceeding 6.0 through Dec 3, according to the USGS.

Hinatuan police Staff Sergeant Joseph Lambo said Dec 3 evening’s quake sent people rushing out of their homes again.

“They were panicking due to the memory of the previous night’s quake,” Mr Lambo said.

He said police were checking for any further damage or casualties.

The quake on Dec 2 triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific region and sent residents along the east coast of Mindanao fleeing buildings, evacuating a hospital and seeking higher ground.

There have been no reports of major damage to buildings or infrastructure so far, disaster officials said earlier on Sunday.

A 30-year-old man died in Bislig City, in Surigao del Sur province, when a wall inside his house collapsed on top of him, said local disaster official Pacifica Pedraverde.

Some roads in the city were cracked during the earthquake and aftershocks but vehicles could still drive on them, she said.

A pregnant woman was killed in Tagum city in Davao del Norte province, the national disaster agency said, without providing details.

Two people suffered minor injuries from falling debris in Tandag City, about 100km north of Bislig, an official said.

The national disaster agency recorded a total of four people injured, but it was not clear if that tally included the two in Tandag.