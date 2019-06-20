Magnitude 6.5 quake hits Indonesia: USGS

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - A powerful earthquake struck Indonesia early on Thursday (June 20), 248km west of Jayapura, Irian Jaya, in the province of West Papua, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

USGS said the quake had a magnitude of 6.3, revising its initial estimate of the magnitude from 6.5.

There were no reports of damage so far, and Indonesian authorities said there was no risk of a tsunami.

The quake, which hit in an area that is sparsely populated, had a depth of 12km, USGS said, revising its initial estimate of a depth of 10km.