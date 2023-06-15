Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes resort town south of Manila

Calatagan police chief Major Emil Mendoza said he and his staff rushed outside following the tremor.

“It was a bit strong. We had to run outside,” Maj Mendoza told Agence France-Presse.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, but disaster authorities have been deployed to assess the impact of the tremor, Maj Mendoza said.

Calatagan disaster officer Ronald Torres said the quake lasted between 30 seconds and a minute.

Mr Diego Mariano, information officer at the civil defence office, said the authorities were assessing the impact of the quake.

“As of now, no major damage or casualties as of reporting time. Assessment still ongoing,” Mr Mariano told reporters in a message.

Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through South-east Asia and across the Pacific basin.

In October 2013, a magnitude-7.1 earthquake struck Bohol Island in the central Philippines, triggering landslides and killing more than 200 people.

Old churches in the birthplace of Catholicism in the Philippines were badly damaged. Nearly 400,000 were displaced and tens of thousands of houses were damaged due to the quake. REUTERS, AFP