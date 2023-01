JAKARTA - A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Sulawesi in Indonesia on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Siesmological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 145km, EMSC said.

On Monday, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra island. The epicentre of the quake was 48km south-east of the city of Singkil in Aceh province, at a depth of 37km. REUTERS