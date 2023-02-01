Magnitude 6 earthquake hits Mindanao, Philippines

PHILIPPINES – A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Mindanao island in southern Philippines on Wednesday, the US Geological Service said.

There were no immediate reports of major damages or casualties.

Photos and videos on social media showed people evacuating shopping malls and a university to open spaces in the city, while lights hanging in a church swayed.

“It was quick and lasted for 15 to 20 seconds,” said police Corporal Lucita Ambrocio, who is based in the nearby town of New Bataan

“After 10 minutes, our colleagues went back to the building,” said Col Ambrocio, who raced outside with her colleagues when the police station started shaking. “I checked the premises, and I saw a small crack in the barracks.”

The quake struck at 6.44pm at a depth of 2 km in Monkayao town in Davao de Oro province.

It was felt in Davao City, hometown of former president Rodrigo Duterte, the region’s civil disaster agency said on Facebook.

Damages and aftershocks were expected, the country’s seismology agency said in a report.

The Philippines is prone to natural disasters and is located on the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a band of volcanoes and fault lines that arcs round the edge of the Pacific Ocean, causing frequent earthquakes. REUTERS, AFP