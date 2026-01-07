Straitstimes.com header logo

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes near Baculin, Philippines: USGS

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10km on Jan 7.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM US GEOLOGICAL SURVEY

A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck 68km east of Baculin in the Philippines, at a depth of 10km on Jan 7, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. 

Philippine seismology agency Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks were expected from the offshore tremor.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the earthquake.

"It was not that strong, but people rushed outside," said Joey Monato, the local police chief of the southern town of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur province. REUTERS

