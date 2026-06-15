6.6-magnitude quake strikes southern Philippines, no damage expected

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The quake that struck 164km south-east of Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental province had a depth of 86km.

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on June 15 , the Philippine state seismology agency Phivolcs said.

The quake that struck 164km south-east of Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental province had a depth of 86km, Phivolcs said, adding that no damage is expected.

Phivolcs director Teresito Bacolcol told DZMM radio that the quake on June 15 originated along the Philippine Trench and is not connnected to the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Mindanao on June 8, with its epicentre more than 250km away.

The death toll from last week’s powerful quake has risen to 65 with 36 individuals still missing, the country’s civil defence agency said. REUTERS