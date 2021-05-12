Magnitude 5.8 quake hits south of Philippine capital, no damage expected

The earthquake had a depth of 112 km, according to EMSC.
The earthquake had a depth of 112 km, according to EMSC.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM USGS
  • Updated
    1 min ago
  • Published
    47 min ago

MANILA (REUTERS) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 struck south of the Philippine capital early on Wednesday (May 12), the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The agency said aftershocks could be expected, but the earthquake, which struck at a depth of 112km, was unlikely to cause damage.

“Because this is deep, a large area experienced the quake,” Dr Renato Solidum, head of Phivolcs, told DZMM radio station, adding that there was no threat of a tsunami.

The earthquake’s epicentre was in Mindoro province and it was felt in the capital, Manila.

The South-east Asian country is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences frequent earthquakes, particularly in the south.

More on this topic

 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 