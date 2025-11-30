Straitstimes.com header logo

Madani government respects Sabah voters’ choice, says PM Anwar

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the voters in Sabah "want real change after being faced with injustice and ignored by almost all political parties in the peninsula".

PHOTO: AFP

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia’s federal government fully respects the message sent by Sabah voters urging for real change, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Mr Anwar congratulated Gabungan Rakyat Sabah chairman Hajiji Noor, who has been

sworn in as Sabah chief minister

for a second term.

“It is a clear message given by the voters in Sabah, that they want real change after being faced with injustice and ignored by almost all political parties in the peninsula and Sabah itself,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Nov 30.

“In the past three years, the Madani government has been working on solving all issues we have inherited, including the issue of Sabah’s rights and claims.

“In this short time frame, a few tangible improvements have been achieved regarding the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).”

Mr Anwar added that his government would stay consistent in this matter and work to bring about a fair and prosperous Sabah, which would not be ignored again. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

