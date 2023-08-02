M’sian lawyer who helped woman who stole a $5.30 pencil box 25 years ago gets surprise from her son

PETALING JAYA - When lawyer Ahmad Zaharil Muhaiyar helped a poor mother charged with shoplifting 25 years ago, little did he know that his gesture would one day bring two families of different religious backgrounds together.

It was 1998 and Mr Ahmad Zaharil was a lawyer in his 30s.

One day, he was alone in a courtroom after handling a case when a 50-something Malaysian-Indian woman, who worked as a cleaner, arrived in handcuffs accompanied by the police.

“Seeing her in distress, I felt compelled to approach her to ask how she ended up in court.

“She explained that she had stolen a pencil box from a supermarket.

“The pencil box was meant as a gift for her 10-year-old son, her only child.

“She said that she had promised to get her son a pencil box if he became the top student in class,” Mr Ahmad Zaharil, now 57, recounted.

The boy, who was in Year Four, had passed his exams with flying colours, emerging first in his class.

However, his poor mother had no money with her and so she stole the RM18 (S$5.30) pencil box from the supermarket and was caught.

In an interview, Mr Ahmad Zaharil said: “I thought to myself then that if she was jailed for the offence, who would take care of her son? So, I had to intervene.

“After speaking to the magistrate to postpone the case to a later time that day, I went to the boy’s school in Sentul to verify the mother’s claim.

“After speaking to the headmaster, it turned out to be true that the boy was indeed the top student in his class,” said Mr Ahmad Zaharil, who is a father of five.