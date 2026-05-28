LRT train derails near Chan Sow Lin station in KL, 25 passengers safe

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Rapid KL confirmed the incident in a statement and the authenticity of images that have been circulating on social media.

KUALA LUMPUR – Train s ervices on the Ampang and Sri Petaling LRT Lines in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia are experiencing a disruption on the morning of May 28, following a track switch failure at Chan Sow Lin Station, causing delays across several routes.

Rapid KL confirmed the incident in a statement and the authenticity of images that have been circulating on social media.

“A train became immobilised after a derailment, resulting in delays and disruptions along the Ampang and Sri Petaling Line.

“There were 25 passengers on board at the time of the incident.

“All passengers were safely evacuated in accordance with standard operating procedures and no injuries were reported.

“Passenger and staff safety remain our top priority.

“Technical teams are currently carrying out investigations and recovery works at the location,” it said.

Rapid KL said that repair works are underway.

It also shared an alternative service plan to ensure continuity of travel for commuters, including the activation of alternative train services and free shuttle buses.

“Alternative trains include the train from Sentul Timur which is turning back at Pudu Station (every four minutes), the train between Cheras Station and Bandar Tasik Selatan Station at Platform 1 (every eight minutes), the train between Ampang Station and Pandan Jaya Station at Platform 1 (every five minutes) and the train from Putra Heights Station that will turn back at Bandar Tasik Selatan Station (every four minutes).

“In addition, free shuttle buses are operating between at the Hang Tuah Station, Chan Sow Lin Station, Maluri Station and Pandan Jaya Station as well as the Hang Tuah Station, Chan Sow Lin Station and Cheras Station (every 15 to 20 minutes),” it said.

It added that passengers travelling towards the city centre are advised to use the Putrajaya Line by changing trains at the Sungai Besi Station.

“We urge commuters to follow instructions from station staff throughout the disruption period and to refer to our social media channels and the MyRapid PULSE application for the latest service updates,” it said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK