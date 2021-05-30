LRT crash in KL: Five victims still in hospital

KUALA LUMPUR • Five victims of Kuala Lumpur's light rail transit (LRT) train collision remain in hospital, with 62 others discharged after receiving medical treatment, public transport operator Prasarana Malaysia said yesterday.

"Out of the five, three have been placed in the normal ward and are expected to be discharged in the next two to seven days," Prasarana chief executive Norlia Noah said.

She added that Prasarana would give a goodwill payment to the crash victims. The LRT operator had earlier said each victim would receive immediate aid of RM1,000 (S$320).

Madam Norlia said that 130 out of 213 passengers have been identified so far, including 12 foreigners from Indonesia, the Philippines, Iran, Bangladesh, and other parts of the Middle East.

The collision happened on Monday evening, when one of the trains - an empty carriage with a driver - suddenly moved in the opposite direction and crashed into another carriage filled with passengers in a tunnel near the Kuala Lumpur City Centre station.

The Kelana Jaya LRT trains are usually driverless and controlled from a command centre.

Madam Norlia yesterday apologised for the incident and the manner in which Prasarana initially dealt with it.

"We are disappointed with this incident as it has destroyed the good record of the Kelana Jaya LRT line, which has operated for the past 23 years," she said, adding that repair works are now being carried out in the tunnel where the accident occurred.

Prasarana chairman Tajuddin Abdul Rahman had earlier sought to downplay his absence at the scene on the night of the accident, and said at a news conference that the two trains "kissed" each other.

He was removed from his post two days after the accident.

