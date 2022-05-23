Low turnout, tech glitches mar Malaysia opposition PKR's polls

Technical glitches and low turnout have marred the internal polls of Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's party, delaying announcement of the voting results.

Dozens of leaders of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) threw their hat into the ring for key positions in a bid to rejuvenate the opposition party and reverse a sharp drop in public support ahead of Malaysia's next general election.

But with only 8 per cent of members turning up to vote, the effort is off to a weak start.

Political pundits say that internal bickering led to party members, numbering more than a million in total, declining to vote in the election. Several weaknesses with the party's application that was used for online voting were also raised, including the ability of people to vote multiple times on behalf of others.

"Voters are not given a slip which can limit people to vote only once. The central election committee officials only check the details of members and allow them to vote without observation. This... raises the risk of fraud as a voter can... vote repeatedly on behalf of others," PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli was quoted as saying by news portal Malaysiakini.

Due to technical glitches and miscommunication issues, eight PKR divisions in four states would have to carry out their elections again.

Mr Rafizi, a former MP who played a crucial role in raising public awareness of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal, is vying for the No. 2 position of deputy president.

He is up against incumbent secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, an Anwar ally.

Mr Rafizi returned to politics after taking a break in 2019, following consecutive poor performances by PKR and the larger Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in recent state elections.

He is pushing for PKR and PH to stop seeking new partners ahead of the next general election, while Datuk Seri Anwar and his allies have been advocating a "big tent" approach.

Mr Rafizi had previously claimed that Datuk Seri Saifuddin was the main mover behind discussions in 2020 and 2021 with leaders from rival party Umno, namely Najib Razak and Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, to negotiate for their support to get Mr Anwar elected as prime minister.