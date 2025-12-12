Lots of clicks online, but few arrivals as Indonesia’s ‘New Balis’ dream hits snag

Experts argue that the real obstacle lies in how central and regional authorities promote other destinations.

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s Tourism Ministry has admitted that its ambition to spread tourist arrivals beyond Jakarta and Bali to 10 priority destinations, known as the “10 New Balis” programme, is falling short.

While online searches for these emerging spots have surged, the buzz has yet to translate into real-world foot traffic, with the government blaming the bottleneck on international flights that remain heavily concentrated in Jakarta and Bali.