Lorry driver spots and films tiger on Kelantan road

An ice truck driver in Malaysia claims to have seen a tiger while driving along a road in the state of Kelantan in Malaysia.

The incident is said to have occurred on Tuesday, Malaysian media reported.

Mr Che Fiti Zulhilmi Che Leh, 22, was driving the vehicle with his attendant, Mr Mohd Amir Saari, who was seated next to him.

They were travelling along the Gua Musang-Jeli road in the Bukit Meranto area, Bernama news agency said.

Mr Che Fiti Zulhilmi told reporters he had initially spotted the tiger on the road in the morning.

But the chance to capture it on video presented itself only when the lorry was on the way back in the afternoon.

After recording the animal with his smartphone, he shared the 49-second clip with local residents via WhatsApp, he told reporters.

The video, which shows the tiger running along the road ahead of the lorry, has since gone viral and been reposted by several Malaysian news outlets.

Mr Che Fiti Zulhilmi said he hoped the relevant authorities would take action for the safety of nearby residents as well as drivers who pass through the area.

“I am worried that drivers along this route will be startled by its presence, which could lead to accidents,” he told reporters.

Kelantan’s Wildlife Protection and National Parks Department said it was aware of the incident and a team has been deployed to investigate.