Lorry driver killed, 30 hurt in crash involving express bus and two lorries on Malaysian highway

The driver of a bonded lorry died from his injuries after an accident involving another lorry and a bus.

PETALING JAYA - A bonded lorry driver was killed and his attendant injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving an express bus and two lorries at the 433km southbound mark of the North-South Expressway southbound early on Feb 5.

Senior Fire and Rescue Department of Selangor operations commander Mustakim Rimon said the victim was found trapped at the scene and was later confirmed dead by personnel from the Health Ministry.

“The deceased was subsequently handed over to the police for further action,” he told reporters.

He added that the lorry attendant suffered rib fractures and was taken to Hospital Sungai Buloh by a Health Ministry ambulance for treatment.

The accident involved an express bus, a 10-tonne bonded lorry and a trailer lorry, which resulted in a total of 31 victims being reported.

Earlier, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said his department received an emergency call at 5.12am before deploying fire engines from the Bukit Sentosa and Rawang fire and rescue stations.

According to him, the express bus was carrying 28 passengers and two drivers at the time of the crash.

Passengers on the bus included 14 men, five women, seven children and two drivers.

“A 39-year-old local male bus driver was reported trapped with leg injuries and was successfully extricated by firefighters at 6.05am,” he said, adding that several other victims sustained minor injuries and were handed over to the Health Ministry for further treatment.

The rescue operation involved 16 personnel from the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, with assistance from multiple fire engines and emergency response units.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK