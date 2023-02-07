Lorry driver in Malaysia detained for allegedly posting TikTok video defaming traffic police

KANGAR - A lorry driver in Malaysia was detained by the police for allegedly posting a TikTok video defaming the traffic police on Saturday, the New Straits Times reported.

Kangar police chief Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop, said the 39-year-old man, an employee of Muda Agricultural Development Authority, was detained at his home in Jitra, Kedah, hours after his post went viral.

In the 35-second video clip, three traffic policemen were seen conducting an inspection near a traffic junction in Jalan Kangar-Alor Star.

The traffic policemen were issuing a summons to the man and their faces were visible in the video, said Assistant Commissioner Yusharifuddin.

He added that the driver, who was unhappy with the policemen, uploaded the video, which “contained elements of provocation and defamation”.

“The driver was found to have committed several offences, including driving without a licence, illegal exhaust system modifications and using headlights that did not comply with specifications,” he said on Monday.

The man is in remand until Tuesday.