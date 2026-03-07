Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The scale has become part of the attraction, and the walk itself as much a draw as the food.

​ – Every Ramadan, vibrant bazaars bloom across Malaysia, catering to the fasting Muslim majority and curious visitors alike. In 2026, some of these festive street markets have returned bigger in scale and better than ever.

In Wangsa Maju, a bazaar running for nearly 500m has been dubbed one of the longest in capital Kuala Lumpur. Further north in Rawang, Selangor, organisers are promoting a staggering 1.4km stretch with hundreds of stalls.

The walk itself has become the attraction, piquing the interest of visitors such as Mr Muhammad Solihin.

“It keeps appearing online,” the 28-year-old told The Straits Times. “They say it’s the longest in KL, so I wanted to see it for myself.”

In Wangsa Maju, a suburb around 22 minutes’ drive east of Kuala Lumpur, the sweet scent of deep-fried cempedak, a fragrant tropical fruit and cousin of the jackfruit, drifts through the air long before the orange-tented stalls appear. Nearby, chicken hisses over glowing charcoal.

What sets Wangsa Maju apart is its strategic location directly opposite the Wangsa Maju light rail transit station. ST PHOTO: MUZLIZA MUSTAFA

The bazaar itself is not new. For decades, this stretch has hosted a Ramadan bazaar, once a modest row of stalls serving nearby residents.

But what sets Wangsa Maju apart is its strategic location directly opposite the Wangsa Maju light rail transit (LRT) station. A pedestrian walkway channels commuters straight into the bazaar, transforming an ordinary train stop into a bustling stream of evening shoppers.

Over the years, it has expanded, now boasting around 300 stalls along its 500m stretch, which takes at least 15 to 20 minutes to walk through.

Must-have items beckon: multi-hued fruit cordials, smoky grilled meats and an array of traditional Malay kuih.

Prawn fritters at a stall at the Ramadan bazaar in Wangsa Maju. ST PHOTO: MUZLIZA MUSTAFA

For many, the familiarity of the menu is the pull, as shoppers return annually for the dishes they know and love.

Alongside the classics, a Chinese-style beef roti draws attention. The pan-fried flatbread, filled with minced beef, onions and spices, is crisp on the outside and juicy within, selling for RM6 (S$1.95) to RM7.50 apiece.

Similarly in Bandar Tasik Puteri in Rawang, Selangor, an hour’s drive north of the capital, the lines of stalls seem endless. By 4.30pm, despite temperatures hovering around 30 deg C, crowds are already arriving to navigate the 1.4km stretch featuring some 500 stalls.

Touted as the country’s longest Ramadan bazaar, this massive set-up offers a wide range of traditional, viral and local food items , making it a cannot-miss destination for locals and visitors seeking to break their fast .

The Ramadan bazaar in Bandar Tasik Puteri in Rawang, Selangor, is touted as Malaysia’s longest. PHOTO: TINI AHMAD/FACEBOOK

Choosing what to buy proves harder than expected, as walking from end-to-end can take up to 30 minutes. The variety of drinks alone is enough to make the mouth water.

One stall is named Soya Hang, a playful nod to the northern Malay slang “hang”, meaning “you”. Together, this loosely translates to “your soya”. The stall sells fresh soya milk and dou hua, a silky soft beancurd dessert served with syrup, also known as tau fu fa in Malaysia.

Here, curiosity thrives on the variety offered by vendors experimenting to stand out. One stall offers murtabak – a savoury stuffed fried flatbread popular in Malaysia and Singapore – filled with ostrich, rabbit and venison instead of the usual beef and chicken.

Murtabak with ostrich, deer, rabbit meat being sold at the Ramadan bazaar in Bandar Tasik Puteri in Rawang, Selangor. ST PHOTO: MUZLIZA MUSTAFA

Vying for attention are towering drink containers with more than 30 choices including freshly pressed pomegranate juice , trays of nasi kerabu – a blue-hued rice dish served with herbs and vegetables – and rows of golden spit-roasted chicken turning slowly over open flames.

Even popular local chain ZUS Coffee has entered the fray with its “Ngopi Ramadan” range of speciality drinks at RM3.90 per cup, which often sell out by early evening.

A ZUS Coffee stall at the Ramadan bazaar in Bandar Tasik Puteri in Rawang, Selangor. ST PHOTO: MUZLIZA MUSTAFA

​Mr Danial Razif, 32, drove over an hour from Ampang specifically for the experience.

“It’s the longest bazaar in Malaysia, so I had to come,” he said with a grin. “Since I’m here, I’m hunting for the unique stuff, so I bought the murtabak with the different fillings, one each.”

Beyond the longest stretch

​In Putrajaya, the country’s administrative capital, the scene is equally tempting. A modest space that occupies a converted carpark , framed by government buildings and one of the two landmark mosques in the federal territory, is filled with rows and rows of stalls as far as the eye can see.

Here, fried noodles are sold for RM5 a serving. Also at the same stall are palm-sized whole squid simmering in a thick, savoury sauce in a huge wok – at RM30 per mollusc, it is a luxury item, yet the queue remains steady.

Fried noodles and squid at the Ramadan bazaar in Putrajaya. ST PHOTO: MUZLIZA MUSTAFA

​“The noodles and squid look delicious,” says civil servant Aminah Sidek, 50. “I joined the queue because everyone else did. I wanted to see what the fuss was about.”

A few stalls away, ice-cold drinks sit in large, clear containers – a swirl of bright colours with thick slabs of syrup-streaked vanilla ice cream slowly melting atop.

Colourful drinks with ice cream slabs on top on display at Putrajaya Ramadan Bazaar on March 1. ST PHOTO: MUZLIZA MUSTAFA

​Despite the Malaysian ringgit strengthening recently, household expenses remain high and wages have largely stagnated. The calculation shows in small ways: a pause before ordering or a second look at a price tag.

However, the prices in Putrajaya are moderate by big-city standards. Those interviewed say they have few complaints, noting that Ramadan bazaar food often comes at a slight premium.

Whole chickens roast being roasted over charcoal at the Ramadan bazaar in Putrajaya. ST PHOTO: MUZLIZA MUSTAFA

Meanwhile, in the affluent suburb of Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI), a beef roti can cost upwards of RM18, with the fillings leaning towards a Western influence, giving the bazaar a slightly upscale feel.

The TTDI bazaar, about half an hour’s drive from Kuala Lumpur’s city centre, draws those seeking something slightly different from the typical Ramadan offerings.

By 5pm, the area is packed. Finding parking space takes time as cars circle the neighbourhood, searching for empty spots.

At the entrance, a long line of customers queue patiently at one of the briyani stalls offering fragrant rice packed with generous portions of spiced chicken or mutton. Several vendors are selling the dish here, a sign of its popularity.

But alongside the usual Ramadan staples are steaks and other Western and fusion-style fare catering to cosmopolitan tastes. Prices are slightly more premium, though many visitors do not seem to mind spending a little more.

While this stretch of stalls may not be the longest, the diverse selection of dishes helps set it apart.

Rapid expansion a ‘double-edged sword’

​Food influencer G. Thanaletchumi, known to her 76,000 TikTok followers as Mek Klate Mek Manis, highlighted how Ramadan bazaars have evolved from simple food stops into full-scale destinations.

The “longest bazaar” label, for example, has become a draw in its own right, she said.

“When people hear it is the longest (bazaar), they are curious about what is being sold there. They want to see it for themselves and soak in the experience,” she told ST.

Meanwhile, Mr Nadzim Johan, president of the Muslim Consumers Association of Malaysia, said that while the local authorities deserve credit for providing platforms for small traders, much of the Ramadan bazaar growth is driven by the rising cost of living.

“Many vendors see these stalls as a lifeline to pay off debts or fund festive celebrations,” he said, warning that the surge in participation can sometimes come at the expense of quality, hygiene and value for consumers.

From a consumer perspective, the bazaars are also shifting towards what he described as a “festival of consumption”.

“Bazaars are becoming social media ‘lifestyle destinations’, where consumers fall into FOMO (fear of missing out) and end up paying premium prices for viral products that offer little real value,” he noted.

The trend risks undermining the original purpose of Ramadan bazaars as a source of affordable community meals, he added.

​Meanwhile, Mr Danial already has his eye on his next destination: Melaka.

“It’s not the biggest (bazaar there), but they say the chendol is world-class,” said the self-described “food hunter”, who is craving the popular South-east Asian dessert of shaved ice, coconut milk, palm sugar and green jelly “noodles”.

Ramadan bazaars to try in KL, Putrajaya, Selangor and Johor

Whether you are hunting for crispy ayam percik, pillowy apam balik, or just an excuse to eat your weight in kuih, these Ramadan bazaars across Malaysia have got you covered:

Wangsa Maju Ramadan Bazaar (Kuala Lumpur): One of the capital’s longest-running Ramadan bazaars located just opposite the Wangsa Maju LRT station. The neighbourhood bazaar, which mostly offers local Malaysian street food, has been there for at least the past 20 years.

Rawang Ramadan Bazaar (Bandar Tasik Puteri, Selangor) : Malaysia’s longest bazaar, with more than 500 stalls that serve a wide variety of food and drinks. It offers local street food with creative twists.

Putrajaya Ramadan Bazaar (Presint 3): Set in Malaysia’s administrative capital, the bazaar is famous for its grilled seafood stalls, giant prawns and squid, colourful drinks and desserts.

TTDI Ramadan Bazaar (Jalan Tun Mohd Fuad 2): Located 28 minutes from KL city centre, the bazaar draws large crowds looking for both traditional Ramadan dishes and trendier street food.

Kampung Baru Ramadan Bazaar (Jalan Raja Muda Musa) : Located right in KL city centre, this bazaar offers a more traditional Ramadan atmosphere. Food stalls line the streets with buildings like KLCC in the background.

Plaza Angsana Bazaar (Johor Bahru) : Located 20 minutes from the Singapore checkpoint , this massive hub features over 300 stalls blending traditional and trendy fusion food.

​Taman Dahlia Bazaar (Johor Bahru) : A community-focused market favoured for its nostalgic atmosphere and classic fried snacks.​

Kluang Ramadan Bazaar (Johor): One of the longest in the state, located roughly an hour from JB and accessible via the Electric Train Service.