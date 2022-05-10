Long queues at petrol stations as fuel crisis hits Laos

VIENTIANE (AFP) - Long lines of motorists queueing for petrol have been snaking through the streets of Vientiane in recent days as Laos struggles with a growing fuel crisis.

Some parts of the reclusive communist nation have been suffering shortages for weeks, according to state media, but on Monday (May 9), pumps in the capital began to run dry.

Importers have been hit by a drop in the kip currency since September last year, combined with low foreign exchange reserves and the soaring price of oil, driven by the war in Ukraine.

Ms Dara Khiosompon, the manager of Settah Travel, told AFP on Tuesday that the company was struggling to fill up its tour buses.

"Our driver drove to the first station with a long queue and the fuel was gone just when it came to our turn. So he went to another two stations where there was no fuel. He got our fuel at the fourth station, just out of town," she said.

Petrol stations are limiting customers to a maximum 500,000 kips (S$54.50), which buys less than 30 litres of fuel, she said.

While Vientiane started experiencing fuel shortages only this week, the northern city of Luang Namtha ran out in late March, the Laotian Times reported.

Laos needs 120 million litres of fuel a month but importers are only able to source 20 million litres, the paper reported.

Parliament has moved to cut tax on gasoline from 31 per cent to 16 per cent and the country is trying to source cheap fuel from Russia, according to local media.

Government officials are also urging residents to carpool and use public transport, while British ambassador John Pearson tweeted it was "a good time to have an electric car".

Australian National University associate professor Keith Barney said the Laos economy has been under growing pressure for some time.

"It's not out of the blue... All the red signals were flashing," he told AFP.