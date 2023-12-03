‘Squeezed like sardines’: Long queues at Penang airport spark travellers’ fury

Mr Wong said Penang’s Immigration Department had been notified of the incident.

He added that people had also experienced long waiting times two weeks ago, which could be due to numerous Immigration Department staff being on leave. This similarly happened during weekends, especially Saturdays when more flights were scheduled to arrive in Penang.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said on Dec 3 said that people would encounter more long waits unless action was taken to cope with the expected rise in international visitors, as Malaysia recently announced visa-free entry to tourists from countries including China and India.

Democratic Action Party chairman and former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng said on Dec 3 that he had contacted Malaysia’s Home Minister over the immigration congestion problem, conveying his hopes for improvement.

Many affected travellers posted photos of themselves queueing in a packed arrival hall with little to no space, tagging PIA in a bid to attract the attention of the authorities.

One tourist wrote on Facebook: “PIA’s unbelievably messy crowds… You need to spend a few hours before even reaching the immigration counters. Please think twice before coming to Penang for holiday.”

Some blamed the chaos on the sudden introduction of the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card on Dec 1, which the Immigration Department said applies to most foreign travellers.

Mr Hsu Shang-zhi, president of the Taiwan Chamber of Commerce in Penang, told Malaysian Chinese daily China Press that many incoming travellers were caught off guard by the announcement of the new regulation.

He said the airline had told him that travellers would be exempted from completing the entry form until Dec 8, and blamed the airport for not providing comprehensive guidance on the measure and for not responding well with crisis control. It took him nearly four hours just to reach the arrival hall.

He added that this was the first time he had encountered such an issue at the airport, having lived in Penang for over 20 years.